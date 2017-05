A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a 34-year-old man who's died following an attack in Dublin at the weekend.

The incident happened outside a nightclub at Airside in Swords in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries but died last night.

Gardaí in Swords are continuing to question a man in his 30s as part of the investigation.

They're also renewing their appeal for witnesses.