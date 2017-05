A post mortem examination is expected to take place today on the body of a woman who died in Kilkenny yesterday.

The woman in her 20s was found at the foot of a stairs in a house on Bridge Street in Freshford shortly after midday.

She was rushed to St Luke's Hospital where she later passed away.

A man in his 30s is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with her death.

Michael O'Toole is the Crime Correspondent with the Irish Daily Star: