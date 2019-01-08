A post-mortem's due to be carried out later on human remains found in Co. Wexford.

It's not known how long the body had been there - but it's now thought it is that of a woman

A woman out walking her dog discovered the skeletal remains in a ditch in Ballyandrew near Ferns yesterday morning.

The Assistant State Pathologist is due to examine the scene this morning before the post-mortem takes place.

Gardai are hoping the results will determine the course of their investigation - and whether the woman's death was tragic or if a crime's been committed.