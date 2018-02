A post mortem this morning will reveal more about the death of a woman whose body was found in a wardrobe yesterday.

The remains of 38-year-old Joanne Lee were discovered in a house in Ranelagh on Dublin's South side - they'd been wrapped in a sleeping bag and left in a wardrobe.

Joanne had been reported missing earlier this week.

This morning a man is being treated in hospital after he jumped from a window at the scene.