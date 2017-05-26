A post mortem is to be carried out today on the body of baby Chloe Fogarty who died tragically in Tipperary yesterday.



The seven month old was found unresponsive in a car in Dundrum village at around lunchtime.

It's understood she may have suffered heat stroke after being left in the car for a number of hours as temperatures hit mid twenties.



Gardai are investigating but say they are treating it as a tragic accident.



The people of Tipperary are rallying around the little's girl's parents Paul and Louise Fogarty.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to local Councillor Martin Browne who says the community is in deep shock:





