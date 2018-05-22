A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body found in South Dublin as part of the search for Jastine Valdez.

A priest visited the scene where this body was found in Rathmichael last night before it was removed to the city morgue for a post mortem which will take place later. Locals also laid flowers at the scene.

The remains were found as part of the search for Jastine Valdez who had been forced into the boot of a car on Saturday evening in Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

A dad of two - who was a suspect in her abduction was shot dead - by gardai on Sunday evening.

It’s understood a note was found in his Nissan Qashqai car and that’s being examined.

Gardai are also renewing their appeal for help in the case.

WATCH: Mark Hennessy with car linked to Jastine disappearance

They’d like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious over the weekend in the area of Pucks Castle Lane and Murphy's Lane - or anyone using the Carrickgollogan Forest Recreation Area or the Lead Mines in Kiltiernan.

They’re particularly asking any hillwalkers, cyclists or drivers who used the area and may have a dashcam to contact them.