A post mortem will take place today on the body of a man found in a flat in Charlestown in County Mayo.

It's believed to be that of a Polish national in his fifties who'd been living in the area for some time.

This grim discovery was made by Gardai yesterday afternoon after the alarm was raised by local people who were concerned he hadn't been seen in recent days.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem will take place later today.

Gardai say that this stage they are keeping an open mind in relation to the circumstances of his death.