Post mortems are expected to take place today on the bodies of two men who died off the Donegal coast.

They were reported missing after going fishing off Teelin Pier near Killibegs on Saturday night.

A five metre rib was found at Malin Beg near Glencolmcille.

The remains of the men were found on Sunday after a search by the Coast Guard.

At around 12:15pm, the Bundoran Lifeboat began a shore search from Teelin towards Malin Beg Head.

The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter and a shore crew from the Killybegs Coast Guard also took part in the operation.

The lifeboat crew made their way to the water at Malin Mor after a notification from Rescue 118, and recovered a body just before 1.00pm.



He was brought to Teelin Pier and transferred to the emergency services, where he was pronounced dead by a local doctor.

The Irish Coast Guard says it did not receive any distress calls, but that divers in the area had reported difficult conditions.