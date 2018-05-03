Pro life posters that say a foetus can kick and yawn at 9 weeks are factually incorrect, according to the Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital.

Professor Fergal Malone told the Irish Independent that a yawn is an inhalation of breath, so it would be impossible for a foetus - which is surrounded by fluid in the womb.

The Professor added that kicking or any such conscious movement at 9 weeks is also misleading - and that the posters are causing extreme distress among pregnant women.