Potential presidential candidates have been making their pitches to Carlow County Council this afternoon.

They're looking for the council to back them to get on the ballot to run for president.

Businessman Gavin Duffy spoke about opening up the Áras to the disadvantaged.

He said the spending of the President should be open to Freedom of Information requests, and that the President should only serve one term.

Joan Freeman spoke again about setting up a national forum on mental health but she denied she's a one trick pony only dealing with that issue.

While artist Kevin Sharkey launched a defence of Donald Trump.

"I want to be honest with you, I won 50 quid on Donald Trump winning and the reason was, I'm being honest, when I saw Donald Trump I said to somebody oh my god it's John Wayne - remember John Wayne - he swaggered in: 'where are the broads at?' I'm sorry, Donald Trump is no more likeable or unlikeable than all the rest of the American presidents"

Another candidate Patrick Feeney also spoke, while a fifth - Marie Goretti Moylan - did not arrive.