Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, says it's unlikely a power sharing deal with the DUP will be agreed by Monday.

He spoke as thousands joined a parade through Belfast city centre demanding same-sex marriage rights.

The ban on equal marriage in the North is one of several sticking points delaying the formation of a power-sharing government.

Last night, British Prime Minister Theresa May had phone conversations with both Sinn Fein and the DUP urging them to come together to reach a collective agreement.

But Gerry Adams claims the DUP are dragging their feet.