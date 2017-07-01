Power Sharing Deal Unlikely, Says Adams
Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, says it's unlikely a power sharing deal with the DUP will be agreed by Monday.
He spoke as thousands joined a parade through Belfast city centre demanding same-sex marriage rights.
The ban on equal marriage in the North is one of several sticking points delaying the formation of a power-sharing government.
Last night, British Prime Minister Theresa May had phone conversations with both Sinn Fein and the DUP urging them to come together to reach a collective agreement.
But Gerry Adams claims the DUP are dragging their feet.