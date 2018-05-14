Preparations are well underway at Croke Park ahead of The Rolling Stones' gig on Thursday.

Around 70 thousand people are expected at the concert as the rockers kick off the European leg of their No Filter tour.

Preparations are well underway for @RollingStones on Thursday @CrokePark! Gates open at 5 with @TheAcademic on stage at 7 pic.twitter.com/cOauVQSMuE — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) May 14, 2018





Gates are open at 5PM, with support act, The Academic, on stage at 7. There is a curfew of 11PM for concerts at Croke Park, so the music must be finished by then.

People are being advised not to bring a bag with them to the stadium. Those without bags will be fast tracked through security and if people must carry one, it has to be A5 or smaller.

No bags bigger than this one👇🏼allowed at the @RollingStones gig @CrokePark this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/7UePTvhLFj — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) May 14, 2018





There will be left luggage facilities around the city for people to leave bigger bags in.

People are being reminded to bring their tickets, plan their journey to Croke Park and to take public transport where possible.