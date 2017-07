Every Irish person who has died in past wars or on service with the United Nations will be honoured today on the National Day of Commemoration.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will lead a ceremony at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham in Dublin, to be followed by an Air Corps flyover.

Events will also take place in Waterford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Galway and Cork.