Almost 7 in 10 people are in favour of re-electing Michael D Higgins as President, according to a Sunday Times opinion poll.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey of 930 people between October 5th and 16th shows he has a clear lead over second placed Sean Gallagher on 11 percent.

Liadh Ni Riada sits in third on 7 percent, Joan Freeman has 6 and Gavin Duffy is on 4.

Peter Casey is taking the weekend to consider his position in the race, and props up the table on 2 percent.

Writing in the Sunday Independent, the businessman says he has received messages of support since he announced he would decide, over the weekend, whether to withdraw from the contest.

He says he is more determined than ever to remain in the race.

It follows controversial remarks made by the former Dragons Den star about the Travelling Community.