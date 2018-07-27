Michael Healy-Rae says he wouldn't rule out running for President in the future.

The Independent TD made the claim during a Q+A session for his followers on Instagram.

When asked about Donald Trump, he praised the US President as 'a good businessman' but added that 'he should have stuck to it'.

The Kerry deputy also said that he posted one of his hats to Britain's Prince Harry last week.

Michael Healy-Rae not ruling out a tilt for the Arás. pic.twitter.com/oV52A8DfpI — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 26, 2018



