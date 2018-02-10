President Michael D. Higgins says it's with great sadness that he's learned of the death of former Republic of Ireland International, Liam Miller.

The 36-year-old Corkman, who played for clubs such as Celtic and Manchester United, had been battling cancer in recent months.

President Higgins says he contributed much to Ireland in his too-short life and he sends his condolences to family, friends and all those who love and support Irish sport, who will keenly feel his loss.