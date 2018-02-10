President Pays Tribute to Former Ireland International Liam Miller
President Michael D. Higgins says it's with great sadness that he's learned of the death of former Republic of Ireland International, Liam Miller.
The 36-year-old Corkman, who played for clubs such as Celtic and Manchester United, had been battling cancer in recent months.
President Higgins says he contributed much to Ireland in his too-short life and he sends his condolences to family, friends and all those who love and support Irish sport, who will keenly feel his loss.