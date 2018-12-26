Public servants who want to stay working until they turn 70 can now do so.

President Michael D. Higgins has signed a new bill into law, extending the retirement age in the public sector from 65 to 70.

Until now, public servants had to retire by 65, even though the age for qualifying for the State pension is 66.

Unions had lobbied for the extension, claiming some employees wanted to continuing working past the age of 65.

President Higgins tweeted: "Having considered the Public Service Superannuation (Age of Retirement) Bill 2018, the President has today, 26 December, signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law."