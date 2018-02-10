President Donald Trump has said he won't release a memo by Democrats, which answered the recent Republican memo alleging FBI abuses.

The 'rebuttal' letter has instead been sent back to the House Intelligence Committee - after the President said it needed changes.

President Trump had said earlier that he planned to release the memo - but has since changed his mind.

The House Intelligence Committee voted on Monday to release the 10-page Democratic file, and gave the President five days to decide whether to block or allow its release.