Campaigning in the Presidential election will officially begin today as we'll know exactly who's on the ballot.

It looks as though there will be six candidates.

Current President Michael D Higgins is seeking re-election for a second term.

Three businessmen and former Dragon's Den stars will look for your vote - Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

Independent Senator Joan Freeman and Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada round out the ballot paper.

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty is trying to secure a last minute nomination with the backing of 20 Oireachtas members, but is unlikely to secure the required votes.

This evening Michael D Higgins will make his first campaign appearance and take questions from the press.

While the first debate of the campaign is due to happen tomorrow - without Mr Higgins or Sean Gallagher attending.

The deadline for nominations to run for President is at noon today.