Senator Joan Freeman says she would sign the law to allow abortions to happen if made president, despite being a No voter.

A number of presidential hopefuls have made their case to Waterford County Council in the hopes of a nomination.

Senator Freeman, businessman Gavin Duffy and former Aer Lingus worker Patrick Feeney appealed to the council for its support.

.@SenJoanFreeman addressing Waterford Council seeking a nomination to run for President pic.twitter.com/Ctck5AkB86 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 31, 2018

Ms Freeman was asked if her views on the Eighth Amendment would affect her signing the legislation into law.

"I absolutely would carry the voice of the people of the Eighth Amendment.

"I voted No - but I didn't vote No for religious reasons, I voted No because I've spent all my adult life trying to preserve life.

"But I absolutely respect the vote, I respect the vote that it is a Yes vote, and would be happy as president to pass that (and) sign that in to legislation".