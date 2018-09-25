Spending by the President's office will be scrutinised by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning.

It's examining the issue despite objections from senior politicians.

Critics of this hearing have said it's ill-timed and is a blatant attempt to politicise the Public Accounts Committee and undermine Michael D Higgins.

The Government's chief civil servant Martin Fraser, who'll appear at the committee, went as far as to question whether it was even constitutional.

Both the Taoiseach and the Fianna Fáil leader have questioned the timing of the hearing - as it comes just a day before nominations close in the Presidential campaign.

The spending of the office of the President usually comes in at around €3m a year.

However no breakdown is given, and the office of the President is exempt from Freedom of Information law - meaning we don't have a clear picture of how money is spent.

The Public Accounts Committee hopes to clear that picture up today.