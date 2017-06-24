Thousands hit the streets for annual LGBTQ event

Thousands have taken to the streets of Dublin today for the annual Pride celebrations.

The event has turned Dublin into a riot of colour.

 

These Pride-goers say it's about fun, and about solidarity: 

 

 

Strict security is in place over fears about terrorist activity.

Armed Gardaí will patrol the event, and bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed near the route.

 

But security is not on the minds of most Pride-goers, who are getting into the flamboyant spirit of the annual LGBTQ event.

 

On a sadder note, a book of condolence has been opened today at the Mansion House in Dublin, to remember equality campaigner Ann Louise Gilligan, who died this week.

She is remembered as the woman who, along with her wife Katherine Zappone, launched a legal battle for recognition of their marriage.