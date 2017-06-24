Thousands have taken to the streets of Dublin today for the annual Pride celebrations.

The event has turned Dublin into a riot of colour.

What a beautiful day to spend with all you beautiful people! Head over to St. Stephens Green until the #DublinPride parade kicks off @ 2pm. pic.twitter.com/MQ7E6UO6D1 — Dublin LGBTQ Pride (@DublinPride) June 24, 2017

These Pride-goers say it's about fun, and about solidarity:

— Nathan Barber (@nathanb_Indeed) June 24, 2017

Strict security is in place over fears about terrorist activity.

Armed Gardaí will patrol the event, and bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed near the route.

All set for @DublinPride. Hope everyone has a great day! Road Closures in place. No on street drinking #Pride2017 #LoveDublin pic.twitter.com/YUtmW0yO7P — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 24, 2017

But security is not on the minds of most Pride-goers, who are getting into the flamboyant spirit of the annual LGBTQ event.



Meet Rainbow Girl. She fights for Equality and kindness, her superpowers are astute observations and hugs. #DublinPride #FindYourInnerHero pic.twitter.com/ulscL5zlTc — Ulla (@sabriste) June 24, 2017

On a sadder note, a book of condolence has been opened today at the Mansion House in Dublin, to remember equality campaigner Ann Louise Gilligan, who died this week.

She is remembered as the woman who, along with her wife Katherine Zappone, launched a legal battle for recognition of their marriage.

Book of Condolence @MansionHouseDub Sat12pm-2pm for Ann Louise Gilligan who started the debate on marriage equality in Ireland. #DublinPride pic.twitter.com/0h209o85Kk — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) June 23, 2017



