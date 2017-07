A priest in Belfast has hit out at plans to show two controversial horror films in an abandoned Catholic church.

The Exorcist and The Omen are due to be screened at the former Holy Rosary Church on Ormeau Road next month as part of the Belfast Film festival.

Father Patrick McCafferty has described the 'prank' as cynical and crass'.

Organisers say they've no plans to change or reschedule the screenings, which have sold out.