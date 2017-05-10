Get the nice biscuits out, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin an official visit to Ireland today.

On arrival in Dublin, they'll be received by President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

They will attend ceremonies in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin to commemorate those who died in the First World War and the Easter Rising.

The couple are also due to have a meeting with the Taoiseach during their stay - and on Thursday they'll be visiting Kilkenny.

Mayor of the city - Councillor Patrick O'Neill says there's great excitement: