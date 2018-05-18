Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle for the Royal Wedding tomorrow, it has been confirmed.

Prince Harry's father will take the place of Meghan's dad Thomas, who's recovering from a heart condition and isn't able to make the big day.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will join the bride and Prince Harry for tea with the Queen later.

There had been confusion earlier this week over whether Thomas Markle would attend the ceremony.

Uncertainty emerged in the wake of claims that Mr Markle had staged paparazzi photos.

However, it was confirmed he will miss the event after successfully undergoing heart surgery.

Ms Markle said: "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

The wedding ceremony takes place at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle tomorrow.