Shortly after 5 o'clock this evening, Prince Harry and Megan Markle landed in a private jet at Dublin Airport.

The visit to Ireland is the couple’s first overseas royal engagement since getting married last May.

Their trip includes a visit to Croke Park, Trinity College, the Irish Famine Memorial, along with meeting President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The royal couple met the Taoiseach at Government Buildings shortly after arriving in Dublin:

This evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also attending a party at the British Embassy in Dublin this evening.

Meanwhile a British television reporter discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Dublin has stumbled over a few key Irish names.

Emily Andrews appeared on ITV's Lorraine earlier, where she mispronounced Croke Park as Crows Park, and referred to Leo Varadkar as 'The Tea Set'.

The Sun's Royal Correspondent also called Bloody Sunday a "smaller" sensitive issue.

