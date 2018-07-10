Shortly after 5 o'clock this evening, Prince Harry and Megan Markle landed in a private jet at Dublin Airport.

The visit to Ireland is the couple’s first overseas royal engagement since getting married last May.

Their trip includes a visit to Croke Park, Trinity College, the Irish Famine Memorial, along with meeting President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The royal couple met the Taoiseach at Government Buildings shortly after arriving in Dublin:

A warm welcome from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the start of #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/nX9dF6D4fl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

This evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also attending a party at the British Embassy in Dublin this evening.

A summer party is underway at the British Embassy in Dublin to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Brian O’Driscoll, Vicky Phelan, Niall Breslin and Lucy Kennedy are among the guests. pic.twitter.com/00VHEvd7Ey — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile a British television reporter discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Dublin has stumbled over a few key Irish names.

Emily Andrews appeared on ITV's Lorraine earlier, where she mispronounced Croke Park as Crows Park, and referred to Leo Varadkar as 'The Tea Set'.

The Sun's Royal Correspondent also called Bloody Sunday a "smaller" sensitive issue.

