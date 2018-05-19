Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markel have become husband and wife.

Harry told his new wife she looked "amazing" and "absolutely gorgeous" as he lifted her veil.

The bride arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who became the first female artistic director at Givenchy last year.

Prince Harry wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Meghan was walked down the aisle by Prince Charles, due to her father's ill health.

Meghan Markle and her bridal party arrive at St George's Chapel. Picture by: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Guests in attendance at the ceremony include George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, and Elton John.

Several of Ms Markle's former co-stars from the US TV drama Suits are also attending.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by a carriage procession and a pair of receptions.