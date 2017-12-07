Printed desserts, homegrown trees and holograms could all be part of Christmas in 20 years time.

A new report from Amazon looks at how technology will change the festive season in the future.

Nicole Gernon reports:

Behavioural futurist William Higham complied the report for Amazon which suggests we could be printing our desserts in just 20 years.

Improvements in hydroponics technology, also means we could be growing our veg in water solutions in the kitchen.

We could also be growing our own trees in water solution and printing the decorations or simply projecting trees onto the walls.

Projection could even help us beam our absent loved ones into our living room.

One particularly useful prediction for those who find shopping difficult is the possibility that our computers would compile wish lists for friends and family based on their social media activity.