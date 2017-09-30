A significant demonstration on Ireland's abortion laws will take place in the capital this afternoon.

Thousands of people are expected to march through Dublin city centre calling for the 8th amendment to be scrapped.

It comes just days after the Taoiseach confirmed Ireland will vote in an abortion referendum next summer.

Alibhe Smyth is from the Coalition to Repeal the 8th:

Meanwhile at 1pm today the Pro Life Campaign is holding an awareness event at the bottom of Grafton Street (at junction with Suffolk Street).

Similar events will be held at 21 locations throughout the country during the day, where volunteers of the Pro Life Campaign will distribute literature to members of the public.