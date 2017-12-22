Catalans who support breaking away from Spain have retained their majority after elections there.

The election was called by authorities in Madrid amid a major political & constitutional crisis.

In October, regional leaders held an independence referendum that Spanish authorities said was illegal.

Following the result in favour of breaking away from Spain, Catalan leaders declared independence.

Spanish authorities, meanwhile, moved to dissolve the Catalan parliament, call an election and take direct control of the region by invoking article 155 of the country's constitution.

Now, despite an anti-separatist party emerging as the single biggest party in yesterday's election, a bloc of pro-independence parties have secured 70 seats - two more than required for an absolute majority.

Disputed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has declared the result a victory for the 'Catalan republic'.

He has been in self-imposed exile in Brussels - where he spoke overnight.