Pro Life campaigners are launching a national billboard campaign today in favour of retaining the 8th amendment.

One of the posters features an image of Joseph - a boy from Donegal who has Down Syndrome.

The Save the 8th campaign claims the vast majority of Down Syndrome babies are terminated before birth, in countries with liberal abortion laws.

Michael O'Dowd is from the group Disability Voices for Life, and has a child with the condition:

Those on the pro-life side of the debate have criticised the government's stance, saying it will lead to abortion on demand.

Cora Sherlock is a spokesperson for the Pro-Life Campaign: