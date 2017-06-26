A prominent sports journalist and author is to be sentenced next month for sexual exploitation.

54 year old Tom Humphries from Corr Castle in Sutton, Dublin pleaded guilty last March to six sexual offences against a girl under the age of 17.

He could not be named publicly because he was facing trial for further sexual offences.

This morning the DPP dropped those charges.

Prosecuting counsel, told Judge Karen O'Connor that the State is entering a "nolle prosequi" on three further charges involving a separate girl, meaning the charges are not being proceeded with.

Humphries, a former Irish Times journalist, was present in court for today's short hearing.

The sentence hearing is expected to take half a day.