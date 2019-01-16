Property prices nationally have experienced their lowest annual rise in over 2 years, with prices growing by 7.1% in the year to November.

The Central Statistics Office figures show this is down from 8.4% the previous month.

In the year to November €245,000 was the average national price of buying a home.

In Dublin, there was a 5% rise in prices, with the biggest hikes seen in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and lowest in Fingal.

The average cost of a home in the capital was €365,000 on average.

Outside Dublin, the Midwest region experienced the largest rise in prices at 20.7%.

The smallest increase of 6.1% was in the Border region.

The highest median prices outside Dublin were in Wicklow and Kildare, while the lowest was in Longford.