Labour's Housing Spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan says she's bringing forward legislation to ban landlords charging fees to view a property.

Housing charity Threshold hit out at the practice last week saying they've had complaints from a number of clients who've been asked to pay up to €500 to view a house.

Deputy O'Sullivan says charging fees is taking advantage of people who find themselves at the centre of the housing crisis.

'It is quite preposterous that people would be charged to view an accommodation with a view to possibly renting it. This is a new low in terms of people trying to make money on the back of the housing crisis'.