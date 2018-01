A protest is planned in a Co. Meath village today against the building of a drug rehab centre linked to Scientology.

The county council have given the go-ahead for a 56-bed nursing home in Ballivor to be changed into a Narconon facility.

The methods used at similar centres for drug rehabilitation in other countries are widely disputed.

It comes after Scientology opened a centre in the Firhouse area of Dublin last year.