A protest was held outside RTE in Dublin last night over the appearance of Graham Linehan on a programme on transgender issues.

The Father Ted co creator featured in a segment on Prime Time which focused on the increasing amount of young people looking to change gender.

Linehan has been criticised for his controversial opinions on the issue - he recently said that 'you don't tell vulnerable kids fairy stories about being born in the wrong body'.

Over 6,000 people had signed a petition calling for his appearance to be cancelled as he is not a medical expert on the topic.


 