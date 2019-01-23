A protest was held outside RTE in Dublin last night over the appearance of Graham Linehan on a programme on transgender issues.

The Father Ted co creator featured in a segment on Prime Time which focused on the increasing amount of young people looking to change gender.

Linehan has been criticised for his controversial opinions on the issue - he recently said that 'you don't tell vulnerable kids fairy stories about being born in the wrong body'.

Over 6,000 people had signed a petition calling for his appearance to be cancelled as he is not a medical expert on the topic.

Folks, In the same way that you don’t tell anorexic kids they need liposuction, you don’t tell vulnerable kids with feelings of dysphoria that they need surgery and drugs. You certainly don't tell them fairy stories about being "born in the wrong body". — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) January 20, 2019



