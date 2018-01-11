Rialto Youth Project along with other community organisations are holding a protest in Dolphin House, Dublin later today over 'a land grab row.'

In the first week of January a large children's play area was fenced off to make way for a new construction site.

Community organisers say this piece of land is outside the homework club in Dolphin House and it is an area where children have played for years.

One community organiser, Dannielle McKenna said, 'This space is crucial to the development of children and young people in the area and we were shocked and dismayed to find this land grab take place without any consultation.

'We want the land returned urgently and the original wall re-erected so that children can play in a safe and creative space.'

The protest will take place at 3pm this afternoon.