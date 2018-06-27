Protesters have booked thousands of tickets for the papal mass in the Phoenix Park with the purpose of binning them.

The 'Say Nope to The Pope' campaign group is encouraging people who object to the Papal visit in August to book the free tickets online in order to ensure a low turnout.

According to the Times, one protester claims to have booked over a thousand tickets to events in both Dublin and Knock which may now go unused.

A Facebook event called Say Nope To The Pope has more than 1,000 people claiming they will attend the protest and more than 4,000 are ‘interested’.