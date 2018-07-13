Protesters demonstrating US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK have launched a giant ‘Trump baby’ blimp outside the British Houses of Parliament.

Organisers describe the blimp as a "six meter high orange, inflatable baby with a malevolent face and tiny hands."

The US President has arrived at British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers country retreat this morning, amid controversy over comments he made in an interview with the Sun newspaper.

In the interview he accused Mrs May of ‘wrecking’ Brexit and warned that the UK Government’s attest proposals would “kill” any future trade deal with the US.

British Prime Minister Theresa May accompanied by her husband Philip stands beside US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania, 12-07-2018. Image: Geoff Pugh / Pool via AP

He also claimed that he previously told Mrs May how to do Brexit but said “she didn’t listen to me.”

"If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal," he said.

“If they do that, then their trade deal with the US will probably not be made.”

President Trump joined Mrs May for a lavish dinner reception at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire yesterday evening.

Speaking in front of an audience at the dinner, the British Prime Minister Theresa May told him there was an 'unprecedented' opportunity to strike a new trade deal between the two countries.

The US President and British Prime Minister hold hands as they attend a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in England, 12-07-2018. Will Oliver/Photo via AP

Hundreds of demonstrators protested outside the grounds of the palace yesterday evening with further displays expected today.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan granted permission to fly the balloon, provided it remains tethered to the ground and is restricted from floating higher than 30 metres.

A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of US President Donald Trump hovers next to the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in London, 13-07-2018. Image: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Explaining the project, activists said: "Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump, but he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him.

"So when Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him."

President Trump will have tea with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in Windsor Castle this afternoon.