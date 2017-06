The death of a young black man has triggered violent protests in east London, with six officers injured.

Four of those needed hospital treatment after bricks were thrown and fires started in Newham.

Campaigners claim 25 year-old Edir Frederico Da Costa was brutally beaten after police stopped his car - but the watchdog says there's no evidence for that.

Even so, this protestor feels race was a factor in the man's treatment.