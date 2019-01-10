It comes amid a dispute over recruitment and retention

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has announced plans for a three-day strike next month.

The PNA says the stoppage will run from February 12th to 14th.

Ahead of the strike, the union's members will refuse to do any additional hours on five days during January and February.

The union says recruitment and retention of nurses within the healthcare system needs to be addressed.

It's calling for "realistic proposals from Government as a matter of extreme urgency".

If the strike days go ahead, they would coincide with strike dates being planned by nurses and midwives with the INMO.