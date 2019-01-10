The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has announced plans for a three-day strike next month.

The PNA says the stoppage will run from February 12th to 14th.

Ahead of the strike, the union's members will refuse to do any additional hours on five days during January and February.

PNA Office Board met today and agrees escalating campaign of action comprising: 1) members will work no additional hours on 31st Jan and 1st Feb, 2) no additional hours on 5th, 6th or 7th Feb, and 3) strike action on 12th, 13th and 14th Feb. — PNA (@PNA_IRL) January 10, 2019

The union says recruitment and retention of nurses within the healthcare system needs to be addressed.

It's calling for "realistic proposals from Government as a matter of extreme urgency".

If the strike days go ahead, they would coincide with strike dates being planned by nurses and midwives with the INMO.