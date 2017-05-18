A psychiatrist believes Eric Locke was motivated by revenge when he killed his ex-girlfriend in a Dublin hotel and wasnt suffering from a mental illness.



The 35-year-old, from St. Johns Park East in Clondalkin, admits strangling Sonia Blount but has raised the defence of diminished responsibility.



The issue of whether or not Eric Locke killed Sonia Blount in room 346 of the Plaza hotel in Feb 2014 isnt disputed.

He admits using a phone charger and his bare hands to strangle her.

But he denies her murder, claiming he was suffering from a mental disorder that diminished his criminal responsibility.

Dr. Francis Kelly, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, told the jury today that he didn't believe Mr. Locke satisfied the criteria for such a defence.

He said his behaviour before and after indicated a clear consciousness and he went on to say he showed no signs of mental illness during his interviews with Gardaí.

The court has already heard Mr. Locke set up a fake Facebook profile to lure his ex-girlfriend to the hotel.

Dr. Kelly said he believed he was angry she was willing to meet a stranger for sex and was motivated by revenge.



Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:



