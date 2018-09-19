A fear of being sued and the public backlash against them are some of the concerns doctors have about the new abortion legislation.

GPs are also concerned about staffing, training and the specialist support available to help them provide the new service.

This morning, the Oireachtas Health Committee will hear from some of those who will be tasked with implementing Ireland's new abortion laws.

The Irish College of General Practitioners has been surveying its members to hear their concerns.

Some are worried about the capacity of the health service to provide abortions - with worries about staffing, facilities and training.

They are worried about the public reaction to those who choose to carry out abortions, and those who refuse.

The submission also cites a fear of litigation.

Doctors also want the service to be opt in, so conscientious objectors have their views respected.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in its submission says the planned three-day waiting period from the time a woman sees a doctor to when she's given an abortion pill shouldn't be included in the final law.

The Institute also raised concerns about the lack of access to MRI machines for use in diagnosing cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

These are all practical concerns about the roll-out of abortion services that will be debated this morning.

The Government plans to introduce the legislation to allow abortions into the Dáil in the first week of October.

Yesterday, the Bill repealing the Eighth Amendment was signed into law by Michael D Higgins.