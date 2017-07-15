Publicans could be in line for a tax beak if they agree to drop their customers home after a night out.

It's one of a number of measures being considered ahead of the expected passing of the Transport Minister's drink-driving bill.

Shane Ross' controversial legislation would see the introduction of a three-month automatic ban for drivers over the limit.

This week the cabinet backed the bill, despite a number of ministers expressing concern about the possible impact on rural Ireland.

According to the Irish Independent, the Government is considering a number measures for publicans ahead of the budget.

These include a tax break for those who agree to ferry customers home after a night out.

Another area being explored is formal car insurance cover for groups entering car pooling systems at the weekends.

Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin says he wants to spend the summer recess exploring what can be done to help publicans ahead of the drink-driving bill, which is expected to be passed this autumn.