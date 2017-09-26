Disability campaigners have been stickering cars, bins, bikes and sandwich boards as part of Make Way Day.



The campaign is to educate the public on the obstacles faced by people with disabilities.



Gary Carney from the Disability Federation of Ireland explains how much room someone with a disability needs to get past an obstacle;



Make Way for everyone on our paths & streets. Sign the petition here >> https://t.co/k9C7O9oFb2<< #MakeWayDay @blindrunner777 pic.twitter.com/7abttIJfEB — Make Way Day (@MakeWayDay) September 26, 2017