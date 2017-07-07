The US, Russia and several other countries have reached a ceasefire deal in south-west Syria..

The deal was agreed at the G20 meeting of world leaders in the German city of Hamburg.

Outside the summit, there have been major clashes betwen anti-globalisation protesters and police.

Cars have been set alight and water canon fired at protestors, while at least 160 police officers have been injured during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have met for the first time as presidents in a side-meeting at the summit.

The US President raised concerns about Moscow meddling in last year's election, but the Russian leader has denied any interference.

Nevertheless, the American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the issue's having damaging consequences: