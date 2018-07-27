Vladimir Putin has invited Donald Trump to Moscow for another face-to-face meeting.

Speaking in South Africa, the Russian President said he had extended the invitation to his US counterpart – but warned that conditions "need to be right" for the visit to take place.

He also said he is "ready to go to Washington" after being invited by President Trump – although the White House this week delayed that invite until the New Year.

President Putin is in Johannesburg for the tenth summit of BRICS nations.

BRICS is made up of five of the world’s major developing economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26-07-2018

His comments come amid the ongoing storm in the US over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential Election.

This afternoon, President Trump took to Twitter to deny he had any knowledge of a meeting between his son and a Russian lawyer in the run-up to the election.

The meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump Jr and a number of Trump associates was allegedly set up to hand over compromising information on the opposing Clinton campaign.

Ms Veselnitskaya said she had details of what she believed were illicit funds that had been funneled to the Democratic National Committee – although she could not provide evidence to back up her claims.

File photo of Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia

She has denied acting on behalf of the Russian government – however the Associated Press yesterday reported that it had seen documents proving her ties to senior Russian Government officials.

This afternoon, President Trump again denied that he had any knowledge of the meeting before it happened.

In the final entry of a three-tweet series, the president said: "I did not know of the meeting with my son, Don Jr."

Arrived back in Washington last night from a very emotional reopening of a major U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, only to be greeted with the ridiculous news that the highly conflicted Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

....,the only Collusion with Russia was with the Democrats, so now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people) - the rigged Witch Hunt continues! How stupid and unfair to our Country....And so the Fake News doesn’t waste my time with dumb questions, NO,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018