A company which supplied lingerie to the Queen has lost its royal contract after a book revealed details of royal bra fittings.

Rigby & Peller, a luxury underwear firm in London, had held the royal warrant since 1960.

But it was was withdrawn after June Kenton, who fitted bras for the Queen, released a book called 'Storm in a D-Cup'.

Speaking to the BBC, Mrs Kenton says she is very upset: