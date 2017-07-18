Singer R Kelly is denying claims he's been keeping a household of young women in an abusive cult-like atmosphere.

A BuzzFeed report accuses the singer of brainwashing women, who got closer to him in an effort to boost their musical careers.

The report, which quoted three sets of parents, said their daughters had their routines controlled by the singer, they included rules about what they could eat and wear, when to bath and sleep and how to engage in sexual encounters recorded by him.

BuzzFeed insists its article was based on nine months of interviews.

But the star's lawyer says he's "alarmed and disturbed" at the allegations and is vowing to clear his name.

Kelly has faced previous accusations of sexual misconduct, but was never found guilty.

Yesterday the family of 21 year old Jocelyn Savage appealed to R.Kelly to release him:

But speaking to TMZ Savage denied she was being held hostage: