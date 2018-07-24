The song was posted to Soundcloud yesterday

R Kelly has posted a 19 minute song responding to the sexual abuse claims against him called 'I Admit'.

The R&B singer's career has been plagued with sex scandals and allegations of abuse - and recently, Spotify removed his music from playlists, citing its new policy on hate content

In his new song posted on Soundcloud yesterday, R Kelly admits to infidelity, but denies allegations of paedophilia and non-consensual sex.